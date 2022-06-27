🔒 Insider Debates results: Does American of Lafayette have better Detroit-style coney dogs?

DETROIT – It’s perhaps the most Detroit debate that exists, and you helped us reach a conclusion.

We asked our WDIV Insiders which of the two iconic Downtown Detroit coney island restaurants -- American or Lafayette -- is better. While it’s fair to say both do a notable job cooking up a delicious Detroit-style coney dog, there was definitely a clear winner among our viewers.

Drum roll please ...

According to our Insiders, Lafayette Coney Island has better coney dogs than American Coney Island -- and the race wasn’t even close.

Out of nearly 1,000 responses, 73% of Insiders said that they preferred Lafayette’s dogs, compared to the 27% who prefer American’s.

WDIV Insider poll results: Downtown Detroit's Lafayette Coney Island has better Detroit-style coney dogs than American Coney Island. (WDIV)

I can’t say I’m surprised -- but perhaps that’s because I’m a Lafayette lover, myself. Most everyone on the ClickOnDetroit team claimed Lafayette as their favorite, too. The rest of the newsroom was somewhat split, though Lafayette Coney Island still seemed to be the most popular.

Ad

Thanks for participating in this debate! We’ll be back when another debate arises ... which will probably be soon.

Introducing Insider Debates!

There are a lot of us here in the Local 4 newsroom, and you can bet we don’t see eye-to-eye on everything. Whether it’s about food, pop culture or destinations, our newsroom debates can get pretty heated (usually just in jest ... usually).

So, we’ve decided to launch a new series that allows our most loyal viewers to offer their input and help us settle these debates once and for all.

We can’t promise that everyone in the newsroom will accept the majority opinion, but here’s hoping this series can bring us all some peace and closure.

Last time around: 🔒 Insider Debates results: Michigan’s ‘Up North’ begins at Zilwaukee Bridge