No boil water notice issued for Madison Heights despite low water pressure

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The city of Madison Heights is experiencing low water pressure amid a major water main break affecting several Metro Detroit communities, but the city is not under a boil water advisory, officials say.

A water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment is having an impact on several eastern Metro Detroit communities. A leak was discovered Saturday in a 120-inch water transmission main and has triggered a boil water advisory for nearby communities, as repair efforts have affected water pressure in the area.

When a water system loses pressure, there’s a risk of bacterial contamination, often triggering a boil water advisory as a precaution. Madison Heights officials say their water pressure has been affected by the issue and is low, but the city is not under a boil water advisory at this time.

A boil water notice was initially issued for 23 communities on Saturday morning, then decreased to 13 communities Saturday afternoon. There are now only seven communities under a boil water advisory as of Monday morning: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, city of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, as well as one business in Greenwood, and an industrial park in Romeo. That includes about 133,000 residents.

Residents under a boil water advisory are urged not to drink the water without boiling it first. Those wanting to consume the water should boil it for at least one minute and then let it cool before use. This advisory is for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until results from sampling verify the water is safe to drink.

It is estimated that repairing the water main break will take about 2-4 weeks. Oakland and Macomb county officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to affected residents amid the ongoing leak. More information about distribution efforts is expected sometime Monday.

Crews isolated the break on Sunday and began the process of removing water from the site to prepare the area for repairs.

This morning we received an on-site briefing of GLWA’s water main repair efforts. Contractors and engineers from around the state and country are working around the clock to deploy a swift and sustainable solution. pic.twitter.com/4LNVIp9wQB — Mark Hackel (@MarkHackel) August 15, 2022