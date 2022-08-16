Man in 20s dies after fleeing Detroit police in stolen car, crashing under semi truck, DPD says

The scene of a fatal crash on Aug. 16, 2022, in Detroit.

DETROIT – A man in his 20s died Tuesday after he fled from Detroit police in a stolen car and crashed underneath a semi truck, officials said.

Officials said they saw someone driving a stolen car around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the area of Chalmers and Wilfred streets and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled the scene, and police terminated the chase, they said. Officers spotted the car nearby, but it crashed into a semi truck, according to authorities.

The car got caught underneath the semi truck, and the driver was killed, police said. He was identified as a man in his 20s.

