78º

Local News

Man in 20s dies after fleeing Detroit police in stolen car, crashing under semi truck, DPD says

Driver fled police when they tried to make traffic stop, authorities say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Crash
The scene of a fatal crash on Aug. 16, 2022, in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A man in his 20s died Tuesday after he fled from Detroit police in a stolen car and crashed underneath a semi truck, officials said.

Officials said they saw someone driving a stolen car around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the area of Chalmers and Wilfred streets and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver fled the scene, and police terminated the chase, they said. Officers spotted the car nearby, but it crashed into a semi truck, according to authorities.

The car got caught underneath the semi truck, and the driver was killed, police said. He was identified as a man in his 20s.

The scene of a fatal crash on Aug. 16, 2022, in Detroit. (WDIV)
The scene of a fatal crash on Aug. 16, 2022, in Detroit. (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email