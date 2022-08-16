University of Michigan to explain abortion access, laws during free online event

The University of Michigan is set to host a free virtual event to inform the general public about the rights one has when it comes to abortion in Michigan.

The university’s Roe V. Wade “teach-out” will allow attendees to ask questions about lawsuits that are challenging abortion access in Michigan following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The event will take place from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Read more: How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan

Professor Barb McQuade from the University of Michigan Law School, who is also the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, will dive into the legal implications of the Supreme Court’s Roe decision. Alongside McQuade, Dee Fenner and Lisa Harris, both with a background in obstetrics and gynecology, will be on the panel for the virtual event.

Ad

According to the university, the teach-out will also take a look at the history of reproductive rights in the United States. Topics such as reproductive freedoms, impacts of abortion restrictions on communities, and ways to be an advocate of reproductive rights will be covered during the virtual event.

Click here to learn more about the event. To register for the event, click here.

Currently, abortion is still legal in Michigan amid several ongoing legal battles. The state has a law from 1931 that bans most abortions and considers abortion care a felony. The law went back into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade several weeks ago.

Ad

At the beginning of this month, an Oakland County judge upheld a restraining order that temporarily prevents county prosecutors from enforcing the 1931 abortion ban. Still, with several lawsuits challenging the legality of abortion care, many abortion care providers are putting services on hold in the state due to legal uncertainty.

Michigan Medicine, part of the University of Michigan, has stated that it will continue to provide abortion care following the Oakland County ruling.

The Oakland County judge’s temporary decision will soon be evaluated again.

Learn more: Oakland County judge blocks enforcement of abortion ban in Michigan

Ad

Related: Judge denies Michigan Legislature’s request to disqualify herself from abortion lawsuit