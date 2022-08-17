12-year-old girl shot during argument with acquaintance in Detroit, police say

A 12-year-old girl was shot during an argument with an acquaintance while walking with a group of friends in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the area of Riad Street and Morang Avenue on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

Detroit police Cmdr. Gerry Johnson Jr. said the girl was leaving a park with a group of friends and came across a man around 18 years old.

The girl started a conversation, which turned into an argument and physical altercation, Johnson said. At some point, the man pulled out a weapon and shot her in the right hip, officials said.

“It’s believed that he knew her and didn’t want to have any type of conversation with our victim,” Johnson said.

The girl was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital and treated for her injury. She is stable.

No weapon has been recovered.

Police said based on the information that the man specifically didn’t want to talk to the girl, the two are believed to be acquainted in some way.

Johnson said it’s important that people learn how to deescalate situations, resolve conflict, and know when to walk away.

Police are searching for a man described as being about 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He’s being called a person of interest.

“We’re going to find you, and we’re going to hold you accountable for it,” Johnson said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5986, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.