Man shoots 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at Detroit park, police say

DETROIT – A man shot a 12-year-old girl while trying to steal her shoes at a Detroit park, officials said.

Detroit police were called at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) to a home in the 11600 block of Duchess Street. When they arrived, officers spoke to bystanders who said a 12-year-old girl had been taken to a nearby hospital after a shooting, according to authorities.

Officials said Anthony Bradford, 19, of Detroit, had been at Skinner Park in the 12800 block of Kelly Road when he demanded the 12-year-old girl’s shoes at gunpoint. He shot her before leaving the scene, according to police.

Bradford was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing, and felony firearm.

Bradford was arraigned Saturday at 36th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 30, and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 6.

