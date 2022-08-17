Live stream: Floyd Galloway to appear for motion hearing in Stislicki murder case

Floyd Galloway, the man charged in the believed murder of Danielle Stislicki, is set to appear in court Wednesday morning for a motion hearing.

You can watch live after 10 a.m. in the video player above.

Galloway was ordered to stand trial for Stislicki’s murder in September 2019, nearly three years after the 28-year-old woman went missing in December 2016. The man worked as a security guard where Stislicki worked before she disappeared.

In 2019, prosecutors pulled out phone records putting Galloway and Stislicki together the night she went missing. They also had surveillance video showing Galloway near Stislicki’s home and evidence of a “how to pass a polygraph” search on Galloway’s computer.

Ad

A handwriting expert and 45 exhibits were used to create probable cause that Galloway had a plan of murder. The missing woman’s body has still not been found, but Stislicki’s parents said they don’t believe prosecutors need her remains to reach a guilty verdict in the case.

Galloway is set to appear in court again for a motion hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. He was last in court on Aug. 5, which was his first court appearance since the prosecution and defense battled over his polygraph test results.

More: Battle over evidence continues in Danielle Stislicki murder case

Ad

Find: Complete coverage on the Danielle Stislicki case here