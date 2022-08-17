Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit.

Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.

In June this year, Johnson pleaded guilty in connection with a Detroit murder and a Dearborn robbery.

Johnson is sentenced to 25-45 years for second-degree murder and two years consecutively for felony firearm. On top of that, he is also sentenced for armed robbery, 15-30 years.

“It is important to continue to acknowledge that crimes against the LBGTQ community are ignored and are not thoroughly investigated. This is no longer the case in Wayne County thanks to our partnership formed in 2016 with Fair Michigan Justice Project (FMJP). Police agencies in Detroit, Dearborn and Indianapolis, IN, worked together to investigate this case and to bring Defendant Johnson to justice. This is a significant conviction for the project,” wrote Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release.

