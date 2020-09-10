Family mourns death of videographer who just moved to Detroit

DETROIT – Joshua Smelser wore many hats. The 39-year-old was a beloved videographer, worked in the medical field and had a passion for animals.

Tragically, his life was cut short when he was gunned down in his home Saturday. Smelser had just moved in six months prior.

Steven Smelser is heartbroken following the murder of his only son.

“Still actually trying to feel that it actually happened. It feels so unreal,” said Steven Smelser.

Joshua Smelser’s life was taken at his home on Woodbine Street when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night.

“I really don’t feel safe here but there’s so much that needs to be done and needs to be taken care of,” said his sister, Sarah Simmons.

His uncle, Mark Fearrer, said, “His mother’s reaction, she was just absolutely crushed."

Joshua Smelser was known for his love of music, his passion for animals and his ability to be great human being.

“He was always there for everybody he knew. He had the biggest heart for everybody,” Simmons said.

Although he may no longer be with us, his families are at least holding on to the memories.

“He was such a kind and caring person that had friends all over the world,” Steven Smelser said.

A scholarship is being created in his name to keep his legacy alive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

