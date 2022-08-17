Oakland County woman who worked with children with autism without license faces felony charges

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton has been arraigned on felony charges.

Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was arraigned in Livingston County on sixteen counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and two counts of identity theft.

According to Michigan’s attorney general, Coden-Diskin started working at the recovery center in 2018. During her employment, she represented herself as a Board-Certified Behavioral Analyst (BCBA) even though she did not have the required certification. She was also never licensed by the State of Michigan.

Coden-Diskin was working with children diagnosed with autism and parents of those children. She did not have a certification or license while working with them. She is accused of using the BACB certification number of another state-certified individual to fraudulently manufacture a BACB.

“People who impersonate credentialed medical staff in order to treat children create the potential for great harm,” said Nessel. “I will not tolerate those who put children at risk and will prosecute those that do to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division (HCFD) handled this case. The HCFD is the federally certified Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for Michigan

Coden-Diskin is expected back in court on Aug. 23 for a probable cause conference and again on Aug. 30 for a preliminary examination.

