Program aims to help Detroit’s young talent prepare for careers with hands-on experience

DETROIT – Grow Detroit’s Young Talent is all about exposing young Detroit residents to career opportunities that are located in the city.

Whatever their interest may be, whether it’s healthcare, business, or construction, they can know that these opportunities are in Detroit.

It’s the final week of training for Blake Willis, who had 6 weeks of hands-on experience with nursing in Detroit. Willis is an incoming senior at the University of Detroit Mercy.

“You’re able to get hands-on and actually understand how to do things instead fo just reading a book and the not knowing what to do,” Willis said.

Willis is just one of 8,000 14 to 24-year-olds participating in this summer’s GDYT program.

“Since 2015 we have placed 60,000 young people in some work experiences,” GDYT director Misty Evans said.

Evans said the training they received is just one part of the large Detroit initiative that was launched by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in 2015.

“These some work experiences are highly sought after within our city and people,” Evans said.

The program partners with the city’s top organizations. Felicia Smith is the founder and CEO of Hartford Nursing and Rehabilitation.

“So often they only know about nurses and doctors and there’s so many other ways and so many other avenues to come into health care. So I created an exploration program,” Smith said. “I figure you get them to the bedside early, mentor them, keep them and we’ll have another strong generation of healthcare workers in Detroit.”

Willis plans to further his healthcare education and one day become a neurosurgeon.

If you thin your business would be a good partner for GDYT, you should reach out now to get planning for next summer. If you’re a Detroit youth who would like to participate you should keep an eye out for the application in February.

Click here to learn more about GDYT.