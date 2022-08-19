Northville Township Department of Public Safety wants help identifying arson suspects

The Northville Township Department of Public Safety wants help identifying the suspects responsible for arson.

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Northville Township Department of Public Safety wants help identifying the suspects responsible for arson.

Officials say the incident occurred overnight on Aug. 15 in Legacy Park on Seven Mile Road.

Police say a small fire was discovered in one of the buildings.

Officials say they are looking for five people (three men, two women) who were observed at the scene hours before the fire occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police Chief Scott Hilden at 248-349-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.