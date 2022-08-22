2 local officials promoted through the Office of Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans

A couple of Wayne County officials were promoted Monday.

Assad I. Turfe and Tiffani C. Jackson were both promoted within their departments. Turfe, formerly the Wayne County chief of staff for Executive Warren C. Evans, has been named as the new deputy Wayne County executive. Jackson was the interim communications director has been promoted to communications director.

“Assad has demonstrated superior executive leadership and operational management as my Chief of Staff over the last four years,” wrote Executive Warren C. Evans in a release. “During the pandemic, Assad rallied the workforce, helped maintain critical service operations, united constituents within our 43 communities, and made sure Wayne County’s most vulnerable populations were safe and cared for. Also, he has a solid understanding of the key goals that we must deliver on in the upcoming years as well the challenges that will need to be overcome to keep us on an upward trajectory. He is a thoughtful, decisive leader who will do a phenomenal job as my Deputy County Executive.”

Along with Turfe’s skills, Jackson showed that she is also qualified for her promotion. According to a release, the new communications director earned a B.A. in Public Relations/Corporate Communications and an M.A. in Public Administration.