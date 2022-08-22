4,317 child porn images, 320 videos found in home of Macomb County man who asked girl for nude photo

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Officials said they found 4,317 images and 320 videos of child pornography in a Macomb County sex offender’s home after he asked a 13-year-old girl to send him a nude picture.

WARNING: Some of the details below are graphic in nature.

Glen William Vellner, 47, of Mount Clemens, is accused of chatting on Google Hangouts with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. Police said on Jan. 8, 2021, he asked her to send him a picture of her genitals.

Vellner admitted that he received child pornography over the internet between June 5, 2016, and Aug. 1, 2019, according to authorities.

While he committed these crimes, Vellner was already registered as a sex offender in Michigan, officials said. In 2001, he was convicted of two counts of criminal sexual conduct against a 13-year-old girl, but he only served probation.

In 2006, he was convicted of 10 counts of child sexually abusive activity, court records show. Vellner was sentenced to prison and released in 2015.

Federal agents said when they searched Vellner’s house in this most recent case, they found 4,317 images and 320 videos that met the definition of child pornography. Officials said 1,319 images and 10 videos showed infants or toddlers, and 179 images and three videos contained “sadistic or masochistic conduct or violence.”

A notebook in Vellner’s home revealed he would frequently use “ILuv2RapeLiLgirls” as a password for his accounts, according to authorities.

“Repeat sexual offenders who victimize children present a special danger and require significant sentences to assure the safety of our kids and the community,” United States Attorney Dawn Ison said.

Vellner was sentenced Thursday (Aug. 18) to 25 years in federal prison on charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, receipt of child pornography, and penalties for registered sex offenders.