Local News

Driver dies after crashing into pole in South Warren

Monday morning crash occurred near 8 Mile Road, Groesbeck Highway

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Scene of fatal South Warren car crash

WARREN, Mich. – One person was killed early Monday morning after crashing their vehicle into a pole in South Warren, police confirm.

Sometime early Monday, Aug. 22, a car crashed into a pole in the area of 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway. It is currently unclear what led to the crash.

Warren police confirm that one person -- the only person in the vehicle -- was killed in the crash.

Footage from the scene can be seen in the video above.

No other details have been provided at this time. Investigators were still at the scene as of 6:20 a.m.

One lane of Groesbeck Highway remained closed amid the investigation as of 7:50 a.m. (Check our live traffic map here for the latest closures.)

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates on this developing story.

About the Author:

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

