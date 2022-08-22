Man killed during argument that led to shooting on Detroit’s west side, police say

The scene of an Aug. 21, 2022, fatal shooting on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – A man was killed this weekend during an argument that escalated into a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, near Evergreen Road and Tireman Avenue, according to authorities.

Two men got into an argument, and one pulled out a gun and shot the other multiple times, officials said.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

Medical officials pronounced the shooting victim dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.