Watch: Riders go flying, bouncing down Belle Isle’s Giant Slide

Riders were absolutely flying down the Giant Slide on Belle Isle on Friday.

They were going so fast they were actually catching air and bouncing down the slide.

The slide was only open for a few hours on Friday and closed so the DNR could make “some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today.”

Officials said that the DNR had “scrubbed down the surface and started to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed. It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try.”

The slide will open back up on Aug. 26. It will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It will close after Labor Day weekend.

It costs $1 to ride. Riders must be 48 inches or taller to slide.

The Michigan DNR shared how to ride in a video on social media: