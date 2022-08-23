Detroit man arraigned in murder of 22-year-old woman found dead in car, other cases

Gregory Reynolds was arraigned Aug. 23, 2022, on three cases: the murder of a 22-year-old woman, an incident from March 2021, and some misdemeanor traffic offenses.

DETROIT – A Detroit man was arraigned Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was found dead inside a car, as well as other pending cases against him.

You can watch the full proceedings in the video above.

Murder case

Gregory Bernard Reynolds, Jr., 46, of Detroit, was charged Tuesday (Aug. 23) with first-degree murder, felon in possession, and two felony firearm violations in connection with the fatal shooting of Zambrecia Works, 22, also of Detroit.

Gregory Bernard Reynolds, Jr. (Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

Detroit police said they were called Aug. 12 to a home in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue. While officers were on the way, they learned that medics had pronounced Works dead at the scene.

Reynolds is accused of shooting Works with a handgun during an Aug. 11 argument. Works was fatally injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.

Reynolds was arrested by investigators on Saturday (Aug. 20).

He was arraigned Tuesday, and a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

The judge said Reynolds has a prior felony firearm conviction from 2009. He was imprisoned for an assault with intent to murder incident in 1990 and got out of prison in July 2003, according to records.

At the time of the alleged Aug. 11 shooting, Reynolds was on probation for a drug offense from 2021, the judge said.

“Allegedly, while the complainant was shot a number of times, allegedly he made a statement that he had to -- allegedly he indicated that he told the witness that he shot her because she was going to call in her people on him, and allegedly, he also said he had to finish it off,” the judge read during the arraignment.

Reynolds was remanded to the Wayne County Jail without cash bond.

A virtual probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Sept. 15.

Other cases

Reynolds was also arraigned for a March 2021 incident. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

Bond for that incident was set at $500, or 10%. He can’t drink or drive while the case is pending, the judge said.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.

The judge said Reynolds had also previously failed to appear for court hearings on misdemeanor charges.

One of the tickets accused Reynolds of misdemeanor driving an unregistered or untitled vehicle and misdemeanor no insurance, according to authorities.

The second ticket accused him of misdemeanor driving an unregistered or untitled vehicle.

The judge issued him a personal bond with no dollar amount on these issues. Each misdemeanor has a maximum penalty of 93 days, she said.

A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. A Sept. 20 pretrial hearing was scheduled.

Here’s what Detroit police Chief James White said Tuesday during an update: