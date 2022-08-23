Detroit man charged with murder after 22-year-old woman found dead in car

DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Detroit woman.

Gregory Reynolds, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing Zambrecia Works, 22. Her body was found in the backseat of a 2017 Dodge Journey on Stahelin Avenue near Vassar Drive on Aug. 12.

Police said Reynolds shot and killed Works the day before during an argument that escalated. Reynolds was arrested on Aug. 20.

He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession and two counts of felony firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in 36th District Court.

Read: Family of slain 22-year-old Detroit woman seeks answers after body found in car