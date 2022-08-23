Man hit by car, killed on I-275 in Huron Township, officials say

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed overnight on I-275 in Huron Township, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 10:20 p.m. Monday (Aug. 22) to the southbound lanes of I-275 at Sibley Road in Huron Township.

When they arrived, troopers said they saw two men walking away from a vehicle. Neither of the men initially listened when police told them to stop, according to authorities.

One of the men finally stopped and was brought back to the vehicle, officials said. While troopers tried to find the second man, they said they came across vehicle debris in the roadway about a quarter-mile away.

A car was parked on the shoulder, and the driver told police that she thought she had hit someone, according to officials.

Ad

Troopers investigated and found a man lying near the crash debris, they said. Despite life-saving efforts by troopers and EMS officials, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said the woman was not injured. She is cooperating.

The investigation continues.