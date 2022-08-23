Sugar Factory to satisfy Detroiters’ sweet cravings by taking over former Hard Rock Cafe location

DETROIT – One of the most Instagrammable restaurants is making its way to Detroit.

Sugar Factory will open its doors on Aug. 29 in Downtown Detroit in the One Campus Martius Building, taking over the Hard Rock Cafe location. The Hard Rock Cafe was open from 2003 to 2018.

The 223-seat space will feature an outdoor patio, indoor dining room, bar area and a candy retail store. The restaurant will offer brunch, lunch and dinner menus seven days a week.

The menu will have dishes like their Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Waffle, and their Flaming HOT Cheetos Burger.

Sugar Factory opening in Detroit (Sugar Factory)

Below are the hours for the new Downtown Detroit restaurant: