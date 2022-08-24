79º

Federal, local officials monitoring diesel released into Detroit River

Red-dye diesel was released from an underground storage tank near closed Riverside Osteopathic Hospital in Trenton

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

On Wednesday, federal and local officials are monitoring the release of diesel into the water Downriver. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says red-dye diesel was released from an underground storage tank near the closed Riverside Osteopathic Hospital in Trenton. That’s off West Jefferson near King Road. New video from Sky 4 seen in the video player above shows the area impacted. The diesel entered the storm drain and discharged into the Detroit River. Crews are working to contain the leak to prevent more damage and will begin cleaning up.

