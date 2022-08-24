Federal, local officials monitoring diesel released into Detroit River

A new video from Sky 4 can be seen in the video player above and shows the area impacted. The diesel entered the storm drain and discharged into the Detroit River. Crews are working to contain the leak to prevent more damage and will begin cleaning up.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
