Federal, local officials monitoring diesel released into Detroit River

On Wednesday, federal and local officials are monitoring the release of diesel into the water Downriver. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says red-dye diesel was released from an underground storage tank near the closed Riverside Osteopathic Hospital in Trenton. That’s off West Jefferson near King Road. New video from Sky 4 seen in the video player above shows the area impacted. The diesel entered the storm drain and discharged into the Detroit River. Crews are working to contain the leak to prevent more damage and will begin cleaning up.

“Overnight we learned a red-dye diesel had been released from an underground storage tank near the closed Riverside Osteopathic Hospital in Trenton, which entered into the storm drain system and discharged into the Detroit River. This is another alarming and inexcusable pollution event. My team and I are working closely to monitor this situation and are working with authorities at every level, including the EPA and EGLE, to ensure the public has the latest information and the emergency response is successful. Right now, all levels of government and the property owners are actively involved in containing the leak, monitoring to prevent further damage, and beginning the removal and clean-up of the pollution. This is just the latest in a series of threats to our waterways and environment, and a reminder of the importance of vigilantly protecting our water sources and holding irresponsible actors accountable. We will share updates as they become available.” Congresswoman Debbie Dingell

