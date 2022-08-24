71º

Police: Man didn’t like smell of cigar he bought so he dumped gas in Detroit store, set it on fire

Suspect in custody

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Surveillance video shows man pour bucket of gasoline in gas station store, set it on fire.

DETROIT – A gas station clerk in Detroit had to escape after an angry customer took a bucket of gasoline, dumped it in the store and set it on fire.

Police said the customer was angry because he didn’t like the smell of a Swisher Sweets cigar he had purchased and the clerk refused to replace it.

“He came talking to me about how he bought a Swisher leaf before he’s like to me, ‘it’s not good,’ and everything and ‘it has cologne on it,’ and I told him, ‘maybe bossman you’re the one that’s wearing cologne,’” said clerk Kareem Qasem.

The fire started on Aug. 23 at 5:44 a.m. at a gas station convenience store in the area of Schaefer Road and Ford Road in Detroit.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

Video from inside a gas station convenience store captures the moment an angry customer sets the place on fire which is a frightening moment, especially for a clerk who did manage to escape the fire. It was all over something a customer bought then decided they didn't like how it smelled.

