Police: Man didn’t like smell of cigar he bought so he dumped gas in Detroit store, set it on fire

DETROIT – A gas station clerk in Detroit had to escape after an angry customer took a bucket of gasoline, dumped it in the store and set it on fire.

Police said the customer was angry because he didn’t like the smell of a Swisher Sweets cigar he had purchased and the clerk refused to replace it.

“He came talking to me about how he bought a Swisher leaf before he’s like to me, ‘it’s not good,’ and everything and ‘it has cologne on it,’ and I told him, ‘maybe bossman you’re the one that’s wearing cologne,’” said clerk Kareem Qasem.

The fire started on Aug. 23 at 5:44 a.m. at a gas station convenience store in the area of Schaefer Road and Ford Road in Detroit.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

“The suspect seen setting a Project Green Light partner business on fire this morning has been taken into custody. Great work by our Arson investigators in this case.” Detroit Police Department

Previous story: Man torches convenience store after cigar argument in Southwest Detroit

Ad