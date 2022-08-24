‘The whole world is together with Ukraine’: Prayer vigil held for Ukraine in Warren

A large gathering occurred in Warren, where Ukrainian-Americans celebrated 31 years of Independence from Soviet rule. But this year, the country's Independence Day also marks six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion. Tuesday (Aug. 23) was all about prayer, not just for Ukraine and its Independence, but prayers for the people fighting that war and those who have been lost while doing so.

In the growing darkness, there was light. As another day comes to a close, the war in Ukraine intensifies.

Events to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day have been canceled as the country’s president warns Russia may try to do something particularly nasty or cruel.

I can’t think about it too much because you get tired of crying,” said Christine Zarycky.

Thousands have been killed, with civilians being among the dead.

“For me, it’s been very difficult because of my family in Ukraine,” said Olga Yalovenko. “I just took my kids, and we went to the U.S.A. to be safe.”

Yalovenko and her daughters were a few of the millions forced to flee the country they love, and On Tuesday night, they prayed for Ukraine and those who are fighting for it.

“We came here to pray for Ukraine, and we want Ukraine to win,” Yalovenko said.

Yalovenko said she had to leave her husband behind, but she says among the hurt, anguish, and disbelief of what’s happened is hope for what’s yet to come.

“It’s very important to me because I know that Ukraine will win,” Yalovenko said. “The whole world is together with Ukraine.”

President Joe Biden and his administration, as early as Wednesday, are expected to announce the most extensive weapons support package to the tune of $3 million.