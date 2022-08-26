76º

Detroit police want help finding missing 27-year-old man

James Iwankowski last seen on August 16

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Detroit police want help finding missing 27-year-old man (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 27-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

James Iwankowski was last seen leaving the Marathon gas station at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the 7600 block of Livernois in Detroit where he left his brown 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the parking lot.

Police said he was wearing a a blue football jersey with yellow trim, black calf length pants, and brown loafers.

Iwankowski’s mother says he suffers from Bi-Polar Disorder.

James IwankowskiDetails
Age27
Height5′8″
HairBlack
Weight150 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

