Detroit police want help finding missing 27-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 27-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

James Iwankowski was last seen leaving the Marathon gas station at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the 7600 block of Livernois in Detroit where he left his brown 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the parking lot.

Police said he was wearing a a blue football jersey with yellow trim, black calf length pants, and brown loafers.

Iwankowski’s mother says he suffers from Bi-Polar Disorder.

James Iwankowski Details Age 27 Height 5′8″ Hair Black Weight 150 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

