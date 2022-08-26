Detroit police want help finding missing 27-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 27-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
James Iwankowski was last seen leaving the Marathon gas station at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the 7600 block of Livernois in Detroit where he left his brown 2016 Hyundai Sonata in the parking lot.
Police said he was wearing a a blue football jersey with yellow trim, black calf length pants, and brown loafers.
Iwankowski’s mother says he suffers from Bi-Polar Disorder.
|James Iwankowski
|Details
|Age
|27
|Height
|5′8″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
