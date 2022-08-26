Eastern Michigan University faculty protest days before semester starts

Classes for Eastern Michigan University start on Monday, but there is a chance that students will be starting the semester without anyone teaching them.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Classes for Eastern Michigan University start on Monday, but there is a chance that students will be starting the semester without anyone teaching them.

Faculty at the Ypsilanti university is holding an informal protest.

Professors say they haven’t had more than a contract extension since 2019 and claim that the Eastern Michigan University administration wants to cut benefits.

“The contract expires on the 31st. Classes start on Monday. I’d start teaching on Tuesday. All of my classes are back on Tuesday,” said professor Matt Kilpatrick. “You know, I’m really excited to see my students. I’m excited to be back in the classroom, and we just want a fair contract before, you know, sort of semester starts.”

A vote is set up for Saturday to see where union members stand.

Ad

To learn more, watch the story in the video player above.