Morning 4: Test riding Belle Isle’s Giant Slide before it re-reopens Friday -- and more news

Giant Slide reopening: Local 4′s Nick Monacelli tests out Belle Isle ride

After quickly closing due to speed and bouncing concerns, the Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park is set to re-reopen Friday -- and Local 4′s Nick Monacelli was there early to test it out.

The beloved slide reopened to Belle Isle visitors last weekend, but closed again just hours later because riders were going a bit too fast and bouncing a bit too much on their way down the slide.

The Michigan DNR says the ride is safe, and visitors should come test it out. And test it we did.

Pontiac man who’s banned from owning firearms posts Instagram pictures with guns, ammo, feds say

A Pontiac man who is banned from owning firearms due to his previous criminal history is facing charges after he posted several photos with guns and ammunition on his Instagram account, federal officials said.

Who’s paying for federal student loan forgiveness? Will it increase inflation?

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program aims to provide thousands of dollars in federal student debt cancellation for millions of Americans. But where does the money come from?

Who is really paying for student loan forgiveness? Will it increase inflation? According to the White House, the money comes from the federal deficit and it will have no meaningful effect on inflation.

Adoption fees waived at Detroit Animal Care for National Dog Day

Adoption fees are getting waived through the weekend at Detroit Animal Care and Control in honor of National Dog Day.

