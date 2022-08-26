Metro Detroit weather: Spotty showers linger before our reward

DETROIT – It’s going to be a great Friday but it’s only a semi good morning here in Metro Detroit! We do have a few spotty showers around with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s as you head out and about. Grab the umbrella as you head out although you will only need it at limited times this morning with scattered, light showers on our Exact Track 4D Radar and that goes for those of you heading out for a little walk with the dog. You can check the radar on our 4 Warn Weather app. Most of us won’t see all that much as far as that free lawn watering.

Sunrise is at 6:52 a.m.

A slow-moving frontal boundary will linger around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the lunch hour keeping the chance for a few hit or miss showers before we get into calmer conditions. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to partly sunny through the middle and later afternoon hours on this Finally Friday with highs a couple of degrees north and south of 80 degrees. Our northern suburbs may not get out of the upper 70s while many closer to Detroit will land in the lower 80s with a light wind NNW 5-10mph.

Sunset is at 8:17 p.m.

Cooler air will be pumping into Metro Detroit to start the weekend as we awake to temperatures in the 50s. That is ‘windows open’ kind of cool stuff if you’re comfortable doing so and take in that fresh Saturday morning air. We will see mostly sunny skies all day with low humidity and high temperatures in the lower 80s in a nice breeze ENE 5-10mph.

Sunday will become both warmer and muggier making for a better pool or beach day while Saturday may be more comfortable for that yard work. I’m just trying to help. Morning temps are pleasant in the 50s to low 60s before that heat starts pouring in. A sunny start to Sunday with increasing clouds as temps hit the middle to upper 80s. So, it looks like a dry weekend around Metro Detroit, but you just cannot rule out an isolated pop-up storm in the peak heat of Sunday afternoon.

We will be tracking a little trouble as we begin next week with a weak weather disturbance rolling in from the west. A few morning showers are possible before some midday clearing allows our highs to hit the upper 80s before a better chance for scattered rain and thundershowers arrives after 2-3 p.m.

Monday showers will be followed by a second wave of showers on Tuesday which may be only a nuisance for us during the morning hours. Some of the computer models show improving conditions Tuesday afternoon and into the middle of next week with upper 70s to low 80s. In the meantime, get the free 4 Warn Weather App to steer you clear of storms and any trouble as we go through these remaining days of Summer.

