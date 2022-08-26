Adoption fees waived at Detroit Animal Care for National Dog Day

DETROIT – Adoption fees are getting waived through the weekend at Detroit Animal Care and Control in honor of National Dog Day.

From Aug. 26-28, all adoption and license fees will be waived at DACC in celebration of National Dog Day, which is Friday, Aug. 26. Officials say adoptable pets are all fully vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

Detroit Animal Care and Control is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“We are celebrating National Dog Day by waiving all fees throughout the coming weekend so we can match people with their new best four-legged friend,” said Mark Kumpf, DACC director. “I invite anyone who wants a new best friend to come in and take a look at the many deserving dogs in need of a new home.”

Pets available for adoption are frequently shared on the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page right here.

