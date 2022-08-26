78º

Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica

Hit-and-run took place on July 29

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street.

Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them.

The hit and run took place at Hall Road and Van Dyke Avenue on July 29 at 11:30 p.m.

Officials say that both victims of the incident were crossing Hall Road and then cut diagonally across Van Dyke Avenue.

The driver that hit them was driving a dark color Malibu, Impala or Monte Carlo with a sticker on the back saying “snitches or stitches”. Officials state that the car has rear end damage by a red car.

If anyone has any information about who the driver could be, please call the Utica Police Department at 586-731-2345.

