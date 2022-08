Detroit police want help finding missing woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a woman who went missing in Detroit.

Rona Howell was last seen Saturday (Aug. 20) in the 18900 block of Warrington Drive in Detroit.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-12521 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

