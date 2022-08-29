Flint rapper accused of offering man $10K to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Officials broke down what happened during a failed murder-for-hire plot after a well-known Flint rapper paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman, according to authorities.

Clifton E. Terry III is accused of hiring Andre D. Sims in November 2020. Terry offered Sims $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman, according to court documents filed Wednesday (Aug. 24).

The attempted murder took place at 11:18 a.m. Nov. 28, 2020, outside a home at the Park Place Condominiums near Metro Parkway and Dequindre Road in Sterling Heights, officials said.

Police said the woman was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The indictment also references several other people, labelling them as “Individuals.”

Here’s how the scheme played out, all according to the indictment:

Preparations

Nov. 27, 2020:

6:04 a.m.: Terry texted “Individual 1″ asking to buy two guns.

6:21 a.m.: Terry rented a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck from the Hertz rental company at Detroit Metro Airport.

6:10 p.m.: Terry sent Sims a text message telling him to travel to Flint that day. Sims responded and said he was about to make his way there.

6:20 p.m.: Sims sent “individual 2″ a text message asking for a ride to Flint in exchange for gas and money. He told that person that if he got to Flint, he would return with “10 bands.” Sims told “individual 2″ to delete the message after reading it.

8:30 p.m.: Terry sent Sims a text message asking about his arrival time.

10:07 p.m.: Sims texted Terry to say he was about an hour away.

11 p.m.: Sims arrived in Flint.

11:01 p.m.: Sims called Terry.

11:18 p.m.: Terry’s cellphone transmitted with cell towers in Flint. He called “individual 3,” the registered owner of a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

Nov. 28, 2020:

12:07 a.m.: Terry made a call from the vicinity of the victim’s address in Sterling Heights.

12:08 a.m.: Sims’ cellphone transmitted with a cell tower about 0.3 miles away from the victim’s address in Sterling Heights.

12:10 a.m.: Terry made a second call from the area of the victim’s home in Sterling Heights.

12:11 a.m.: For a second time, Sims’ cellphone transmitted with a cell tower about 0.3 miles away from the victim’s address.

12:41 a.m.: Sims texted “Individual 4″ saying, “Fasho I shot back to Flint to get a whip. I’m booming right back on S.I.”

12:59 a.m.: Sims called “Individual 3″ from the area of Flint.

1 a.m.: Sims called “Individual 5″ from the area of Flint. (Officials said this person’s CPL was found inside the Colorado after the shooting.)

1:20 a.m.: Sims stored the victim’s address in the Notes app on his phone.

2:34 a.m.: Sims texted “individual 4″ an address a few hundred feet away from the victim’s home.

2:59 a.m.: “Individual 4″ sent a text with his own address to Sims. That address is in Detroit.

3:02 a.m.: Sims texted “individual 4″ that he was on his way.

3:50 a.m.: Terry texted Sims the address of the Sterling Landings apartment complex. They planned to meet there after the murder, officials said. During the early morning of Nov. 28, Terry went to the Sterling Landings apartment complex and stayed there for several hours.

4:38 a.m.: Sims stored directions from the Detroit address to the victim’s address in his phone.

Murder attempt

Nov. 28, 2020:

5:05 a.m.: Sims drove the Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck to the victim’s home. He backed the truck into a parking spot across the street from her front door.

11:18 a.m.: The victim walked out of her house and got into an SUV that was parked out front. Sims approached the SUV and fired 7-8 shots at it, striking the woman about three times.

Police say a woman was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

11:19 a.m. (approximately): Immediately after the shooting, Sims drove the pickup truck to the Sterling Landings apartment complex, where he and Terry had planned to meet.

11:31 a.m.: Sims parked the pickup truck in a parking space at building nine of the complex.

11:34 a.m.: Sims sent Terry a text message showing his exact location.

11:40 a.m.: Sims called Terry.

11:47 a.m.: Terry arrived at the apartment complex in the Dodge Ram and picked up Sims. They left the Chevrolet Colorado at the complex.

2:08 p.m.: Terry sent Sims a text that said, “I understand you frustrated, bro, but everything was in your hands. I could have got you a ride back to the crib with no problem. You gotta understand just like you need to get things done I do as well. I was supposed to be leaving state to take care of my business. If you need a couple dollars after I take care of my business I’ll send you some. Other than that everything was on you.”

2:26 p.m.: Sims bought a one-way bus ticket from Indian Trails/Greyhound. The bus ticket was for a ride from Detroit to Grand Rapids.

2:45 p.m.: Sims texted Terry that he left a “winter vest” in the back seat. Terry responded, “You ain’t have to leave that at all bro, I’m not gone be around to use it.”

3:23 p.m.: Terry texted Sims about the location of the vehicle keys. Sims confirmed that he had them.

3:39 p.m.: Terry told Sims he would come get the keys.

4:51 p.m.: Terry texted Sims asking for his location. Sims sent him the address of “Individual 4″ in Detroit.

5:42 p.m.: Sims was in the area of the address belonging to “Individual 4.”

8:02 p.m.: Terry returned the Dodge Ram to the Hertz rental company at the airport.

9 p.m.: Terry flew from DTW to Washington, D.C. via Delta Airlines.

Aftermath

On Nov. 29, 2020, Sims took an Indian Trails/Greyhound bus from Detroit to Grand Rapids. The next day, Terry texted Sims that he would pay him $2,500 for his attempt to kill the Sterling Heights woman, according to authorities.

At 3:13 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020, Sims received a text from “individual 4″ that contained a tweet from a Twitter account called Metro Detroit Crime. The tweet included a link to video footage of the attempted murder.

At 8:40 p.m., “Individual 6″ texted Terry an article that contained the the video footage and details about the attempted murder.

On Dec. 19, 2020, Terry told “individual 7″ to send Sims $300 via CashApp for his attempt to kill the Sterling Heights woman, officials said.

At 12:04 p.m. Dec. 21, Sims texted Terry that he had received the $300, authorities said.

Charges

Terry and Sims are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using/carrying/brandishing/discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Sims is facing an additional charge of felon in possession of ammunition.