STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police are investigating a video showing the moment a woman was shot at inside an SUV.

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooting happened on Nov. 28 at the Park Place Condominiums near Metro Parkway and Dequindre Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 586-446-2866.

