🔒 Insider Debates: Should Michigan residents be called ‘Michiganders’ or ‘Michiganians?’

We wake up in Michigan, we spend our day in Michigan, we go to sleep in Michigan. We have fun in Michigan, eat good food in Michigan, raise our kids in Michigan.

We live in Michigan, we call it our home.

But what do people call those of us who call Michigan home?

That’s right: It’s time for the “Michigander” vs. “Michiganian” debate.

Most people probably don’t use either term in their everyday vernacular, but people referring to us residents have to call us something -- and let’s face it, identity matters.

We want your opinion: Should Michigan residents be called “Michiganders” or “Michiganians?” Let us know in the poll below!

Stay tuned: We’ll share the final results next week.

Introducing Insider Debates!

There are a lot of us here in the Local 4 newsroom, and you can bet we don’t see eye-to-eye on everything. Whether it’s about food, pop culture or destinations, our newsroom debates can get pretty heated (usually just in jest ... usually).

So, we’ve decided to launch a new series that allows our most loyal viewers to offer their input and help us settle these debates once and for all.

We can’t promise that everyone in the newsroom will accept the majority opinion, but here’s hoping this series can bring us all some peace and closure.

