Man killed in Detroit while riding in car with woman who was talking to shooter on phone, police say

DETROIT – A man was shot and killed in Detroit while riding in a car with a woman who was talking to the suspected shooter on the phone, police said.

The incident happened at 9:53 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) at 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.

A man in his 20s was inside a vehicle with a woman, and the suspected shooter was following them in a gray Ford Mustang, officials said.

The woman in the victim’s car had lived with the man in the Mustang, and they have children together, according to police. They were on the phone while the cars were moving, authorities said.

When the vehicles reached the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street, the person in the Mustang fired shots, striking the other driver in the head, according to officials.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction. Police said he is also in his 20s.

The woman was not injured during the shooting, authorities said.