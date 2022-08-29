Man wanted for stealing snowmobiles, trailers from Monroe County storage facility, police say

A man accused of fleeing a traffic stop in Monroe County on Aug. 28, 2022.

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing snowmobiles and trailers from a Monroe County storage facility during a “series of crimes” over the past month.

Officials said the man was pulled over around 6:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 28) while driving a charcoal gray Dodge Ram 2500 in the area of M-50 and U.S. 23. The truck had an invalid Michigan dealer plate on the back bumper, according to authorities.

The man gave police a fake name, they said. After speaking briefly to an officer, the man fled the traffic stop south on Petersburg Road near Brewer Road in Dundee Township, officials said.

Monroe County deputies said the man has been involved in a “series of crimes” over the past 30 days. He is believed to have been involved in the theft of multiple snowmobiles and enclosed trailers from a Dundee Township storage facility, according to authorities.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat and a dark T-shirt.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos below is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070, or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7430.

A man accused of fleeing a traffic stop in Monroe County on Aug. 28, 2022. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The truck driven by a man accused of fleeing a traffic stop in Monroe County on Aug. 28, 2022. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

A man accused of fleeing a traffic stop in Monroe County on Aug. 28, 2022. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)