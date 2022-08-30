Driver going 30 mph over speed limit in Detroit had stolen gun in plain view, pills inside pants

A gun and pills found Aug. 30, 2022, by Michigan State Police during a traffic stop in Detroit.

DETROIT – A driver who was going 30 mph over the speed limit in Detroit overnight was arrested after police found a stolen gun sitting in plain view and pills inside his pants, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers pulled the man over around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 30) on southbound M-10 near Chicago Boulevard in Detroit, they said.

The 30-year-old Detroit resident was driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to authorities.

When they went to speak to the driver, troopers said they saw a handgun in plain view next to him. He did not have a CPL, and the handgun had been stolen, police said.

Officials also found a large bag of pills concealed inside the man’s pants, they said.

The man was taken into custody and brought to the Detroit Detention Center. Investigators submitted a report to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.