University of Michigan, Oakland University among most LGBTQ-friendly campuses in nation

DETROIT – Two Metro Detroit universities are being recognized for having some of the most LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in the state and in the nation.

Campus Pride has identified the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and Oakland University on their list of “Best of the Best” college campuses for LGBTQ students for 2022. The Campus Pride Index, which is currently used by more than 230 U.S. colleges and universities, allows higher education institutions to self-assess their policies and programs to see if they are LGBTQ friendly.

“Campus Pride created the Best of the Best List to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these colleges and universities, creating safer, more welcoming campuses for LGBTQ+ people,” said Shane Windmeyer, Campus Pride executive director. “Students, prospective students, and their families, along with faculty and staff members, deserve to know whether they will be safe on campus, so they can make the best choices for their own academic success -- and by creating inclusive, safe environments these colleges are taking responsibility for all students.”

Ad

Other Michigan institutions take part in the index -- including Wayne State University, Grand Valley University and a number of other schools -- but most don’t rank nearly as high as Oakland University and the University of Michigan.

Oakland University officials say the school has often ranked well in the index, but this year is the university’s first time landing on the “Best of the Best” list.

On the 2022 Best of the Best list are 40 four-year colleges and universities from across the nation. These institutions received a 93% or higher on their LGBTQ-inclusive policies, programs and practices, officials said.

“We are seeing more and more colleges earn five stars because campuses are doing more to support their trans students,” said Dr. Genny Beemyn, coordinator of Campus Pride’s Trans Policy Clearinghouse. “While all colleges can and should do more to be trans-inclusive, many institutions are taking important steps forward.”

Ad

You can see Campus Pride’s 2022 Best of the Best list by clicking here, or the entire Campus Pride Index by clicking here.

Related: Ann Arbor YMCA to celebrate pride with LGBTQ+ Family & Friends Dinner Dance