Man, woman both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways

DETROIT – A man and a woman were both shot overnight while sitting inside their cars in separate Detroit driveways, police said.

The first shooting happened at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 31) in the 20500 block of Santa Rosa Drive, according to authorities.

A 63-year-old man was sitting in his car, which was parked in his driveway, officials said. Someone fired shots, and the man was struck, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

A very similar incident happened at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 16800 block of Griggs Street, which is southwest of the first shooting scene.

A 62-year-old woman was sitting inside her car, which was parked in her driveway, authorities said. An unknown person fired multiple shots, and the woman was struck, according to officials.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition.

Detroit police have not revealed whether the two shootings are related.

The investigation into these incidents continues.