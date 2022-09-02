84º

Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

Jerome Arnold last seen on January 25

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Jerome Arnold was last seen and or heard from at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 25) in the 20400 block of Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

Arnold’s sister said she has not been able to contact him and it is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

Jerome ArnoldDetails
Age66
Height6′4″
HairBlack short afro
Weight220 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

