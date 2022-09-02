Detroit police want help finding missing 66-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 66-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Jerome Arnold was last seen and or heard from at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 25) in the 20400 block of Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

Arnold’s sister said she has not been able to contact him and it is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

Jerome Arnold Details Age 66 Height 6′4″ Hair Black short afro Weight 220 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

