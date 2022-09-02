Oxford High School community comes together for first home football game since deadly shooting

A big moment took place in the healing process from the Oxford High School shooting Friday. Friday's home football game took place, and it's the first since the tragedy that took the lives of four students last November. Most importantly, it's a chance for the community to come together.

OXFORD, Mich. – A big moment took place in the healing process from the Oxford High School shooting Friday.

Friday’s home football game took place, and it’s the first since the tragedy that took the lives of four students last November.

Most importantly, it’s a chance for the community to come together.

In addition to the game, a special tribute was planned for shooting victims Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana, and Tate Myre, who would have been taking the field for his senior year of football.

