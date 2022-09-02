84º

Local News

Oxford High School community comes together for first home football game since deadly shooting

Special tribute was held for shooting victims Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana, and Tate Myre

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Oxford High School, Oxford High School Shooting, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, News, Local, Local News
A big moment took place in the healing process from the Oxford High School shooting Friday. Friday's home football game took place, and it's the first since the tragedy that took the lives of four students last November. Most importantly, it's a chance for the community to come together.

OXFORD, Mich. – A big moment took place in the healing process from the Oxford High School shooting Friday.

Friday’s home football game took place, and it’s the first since the tragedy that took the lives of four students last November.

Most importantly, it’s a chance for the community to come together.

In addition to the game, a special tribute was planned for shooting victims Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling, Hana St. Juliana, and Tate Myre, who would have been taking the field for his senior year of football.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter