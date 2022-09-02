Suspected Detroit serial killer pleads guilty to all 6 cases, to serve 45-70 years in prison

DETROIT – A suspected Detroit serial killer pleaded guilty Friday to all six of his cases and is set to spend several decades in prison.

Detroit officials said Deangelo Martin, 37, of Detroit, pleaded guilty and will have sentences that run concurrent to one another for 45-70 years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6.

Martin was charged in connection with the murders of four women:

Nancy Harrison -- Body discovered March 19, 2019, on Coventry Street -- she is considered the first victim.

Travesene Ellis -- Body discovered May 24, 2019, on Linnhurst Street -- she is considered the second victim.

Tamara M. Jones, who was found in a vacant house on Mack Avenue on June 5, 2019.

Annetta Nelson -- the 58-year-old mother of two was found dead on Detroit’s west side

Martin allegedly left a serial killer signature in each case. In many cases, he left a victim’s sock and took the time to position each body in a particular way, according to authorities.

He was also accused of raping a woman and stabbing her neck in his mother’s basement, as well as kidnapping and sexually assaulting a second woman.

