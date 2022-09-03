Community mourns Ram’s Horn waitress killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree

43-year-old LaRi Jobina Brisco was waiting near a bus stop at 6:53 a.m. Sunday in the 19700 block of Livernois Avenue, where she was shot multiple times.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Every month for the past five years, the “Cooley boys” have met at the Ram’s Horn in Southfield on 12 Mile Road. This tradition included their beloved waitress, who was a victim of gun violence last weekend.

LaRi Jobina Brisco, 43, was waiting near a bus stop at 6:53 a.m. Sunday in the 19700 block of Livernois, where she was shot multiple times.

The suspected shooter, a 19-year-old from Detroit, is accused of carrying out a four-part shooting spree that morning that killed three people and injured one person and a dog. That accused shooter has since been arrested and charged.

“We are still looking for her to come out the back room of the kitchen. We just can’t believe it happened to such a wonderful person,” said Pastor Keith Hill of Kindred Ministries.

Brisco worked two jobs to support her family, and customers say that she greeted every person she met with a smile.

“It was just a magical feeling to have a waitress like that. You don’t find good waitresses that take care of their customers like she did,” said customer David Washington.

One of Brisco’s coworkers, Duane Clemons, worked with the waitress for many years.

“It’s unbelievable that we live in a world where someone is killed in the morning for crossing paths,” Clemons said.

Rams Horn in Southfield and its customers have gotten together to raise money for Brisco’s children. The restaurant plans to host a fundraiser for Brisco’s children on Sept. 7, from 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

On Saturday night, family and friends got together for a vigil to honor Brisco’s life.

Brisco’s former high school classmates organized a vigil at her former school, Dominican High School.

“We want the world to see what was taken from us,” said Muriel Jenkins, who went to high school with Brisco.

Some of Brisco’s oldest friends describe her as kind, sweet and supportive.

“When you lose someone in such a tragic manner somebody who was such a beautiful spirit and beautiful heart it makes it that much harder to accept,” said Shantae Townsel.

Brisco’s friends are trying their best to be there for family including her five children and two grandchildren.

“They lost their matriarch in such a violent violet way,” friend Lauren Walker said.

As the group honored their friend and said goodbye, they also stand with community leaders like Pastor Maurice “Pastor Mo” Hardwick of Live in Peace Movement. He believes ShotSpotter technology would have made a difference.

“If that shot would have been spotted in that area he would have gotten chased down and caught three innocent lives could have been saved,” Hardwick said.

According to a GoFundMe page for Brisco, she graduated from Dominican High School and furthered her education at Central Michigan University. Brisco aspired to work in the medical field and worked as a CNA and office aide at one point in her life. The bio on the GoFundMe page stated that Brisco was on her way to a U-Haul store Sunday morning and was waiting for a ride to pick her up. The bio states that she is survived by five children and two grandchildren.

