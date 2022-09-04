Memorial in Southfield displays gravestones for those that have died due to gun violence

The memorial is located at St David’s Episcopal Church off of 12 Mile Road.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A gravestone memorial in Southfield symbolizes the number of gun deaths in Oakland County since the beginning of the year. A devastating reminder of the lives that were lost.

The memorial is located at St David’s Episcopal Church off of 12 Mile Road and is dotted with gravestones.

The first row of the memorial is dedicated to victims under 18, the second row is for homicide victims, and the third row is for those who died by suicide.

“I would hope that people will be touched in their hearts and say I want to be part of the change,” said St David’s Episcopal Church’s Reverend Chris Yaw.

Statistics show that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children aged one through 19.

“What I’m calling for right now is for a national stance. Let’s move the needle and do what we can. Our children are dying and we gotta do more,” said Southfield police chief Elvin Barron.