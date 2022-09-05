1 suspect found dead, 1 remains at large in deadly stabbing spree in Canada, officials say

Officials say that one suspect is dead, and the other remains on the run in the stabbing spree that left at least 10 people dead and at least fifteen injured in Canada. Police have identified at least 13 different crime scenes in Saskatchewan, including the indigenous community of The James Smith Cree Nation.

Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead, and Myles Sanderson, 30, remains the subject of a manhunt.

Monday (Sept. 5), both were charged with first-degree murder in the stabbings in which some victims appear to be random, and others targeted.

