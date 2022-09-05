69º

Local News

1 suspect found dead, 1 remains at large in deadly stabbing spree in Canada, officials say

Both were charged with first-degree murder in the stabbings in which some victims appear to be random, and others targeted

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Canada, Saskatchewan, The James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous Community, Damien Sanderson, Myles Sanderson, Violence, News, Stabbing, Crime
Officials say that one suspect is dead, and the other remains on the run in the stabbing spree that left at least 10 people dead and at least fifteen injured in Canada. Police have identified at least 13 different crime scenes in Saskatchewan, including the indigenous community of The James Smith Cree Nation.

Officials say that one suspect is dead, and the other remains on the run in the stabbing spree that left at least 10 people dead and at least fifteen injured in Canada.

Police have identified at least 13 different crime scenes in Saskatchewan, including the Indigenous community of The James Smith Cree Nation.

Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead, and Myles Sanderson, 30, remains the subject of a manhunt.

Monday (Sept. 5), both were charged with first-degree murder in the stabbings in which some victims appear to be random, and others targeted.

We’ll continue to follow this breaking story and bring you updates as we get them.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jason anchors Local 4's 5:30 p.m. newscast. He joined WDIV in January 2015 as a general assignment reporter and has a Journalism degree from Michigan State University.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter