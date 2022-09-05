26K visit Mackinac Bridge for 2022 Labor Day Walk

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – Twenty-six thousand people have visited Mackinac Bridge for the 2022 Labor Day Walk.

The large gathering is an uptick in participation over last year.

“We’re so glad to have had 26,000 people from across Michigan and beyond join us for this beloved event on such a perfect day,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Bridge Director Kim Nowack. “As anyone who has walked the bridge knows, we see so many sunny smiles and happy faces during the walk, and that was certainly what we observed this morning.”

The bridge was closed at 6:30 a.m. to all vehicle traffic for the walk, but it was reopened around noon.

The bridge walk has been an annual event since 1958, but it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A time-lapse video of this year’s walk is available here.