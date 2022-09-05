Deputy working in Oakland County Jail suspended without pay amid investigation into ‘wrongdoing’

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A probationary Oakland County sheriff’s deputy working in the jail has been suspended without pay.

The deputy is under investigation for “wrongdoing.” They had been employed for five months and was working the midnight shift in the Oakland County Jail.

New hires with the department are on probation for one year.

“We were made aware of a posting on the internet making allegations against one of our employees,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said today. “A preliminary investigation has been initiated and based on early findings he has been suspended until the investigation is complete. But, in the future, it would be helpful if anyone who has complaints of criminality that they be brought to us rather than posted and left to chance.”