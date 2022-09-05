Detroit woman believes her pregnant dog was stolen

A Detroit dog owner is desperately trying to find her beloved husky mix, but this isn't your normal missing dog situation. Dax, the dog is expecting puppies any day, and her owner believes someone took her.

DETROIT – A Detroit dog owner is desperately trying to find her beloved husky mix, but this isn’t your normal missing dog situation.

Dax, the dog, is expecting puppies any day, and her owner believes someone took her.

The search for Dax has been seen on many flyers, but there’s been a problem with that as well.

A bed and blanket seen in the video player above are ready for a family dog who is about to have her puppies any day. But Dax, the dog, is gone.

Her owner Jacquelyn Stevenson is heartbroken.

Shawn Ley: How important is she to your family?

Stevenson: She is very important. She was there when I was going through depression and when I had a concussion a few years ago. She was the only reason I would leave the house to take her for a walk.

But Dax is not only missing, as Stevenson told police on Aug. 21 that she’s sure someone stole the husky mix in hopes of selling her puppies the moment she has them.

Ad

“I’ve been hearing about people stealing dogs so that they can cash in on the dog’s puppies, and she was very pregnant,” Stevenson said. “I’ve been praying, hoping that somebody will do the right thing. I believe somebody knows something.”

What makes things more difficult for Stevenson is that she has put up more than a hundred posters around her neighborhood and they keep getting torn down.

Ley: What have you been doing?

Stevenson: I’ve been posting dozens and dozens of flyers in the area. You know, I believe whoever knows something about her or may have taken her, they don’t want the attention to be brought to the fact that she’s gone or that they may have her. That’s what I believe because who would take their time to take down missing do flyers?

Ley: What do you think when you keep finding your flyers torn off?

Stevenson: It’s disheartening.

Another neighbor in the neighborhood says she believes her dog has been stolen as well and that she has already made two police reports.