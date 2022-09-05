Monte Pointzes vanished from Detroit 8 years ago; He was 16 years old

DETROIT – Monte Pointzes has been missing for eight years.

He was last seen on Sept. 9, 2014, in Detroit. He was 16 years old when he disapeared.

Pointzes would be 24 years old now. The photo above shows him age-progressed to 23 years old.

He is 5′7′' tall, weighed 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Few details have been made available in this case.

