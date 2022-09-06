64º

Strike vote looms at Eastern Michigan University

Contract expired Aug. 31

YPSILANTI, Mich. – On Tuesday night, Eastern Michigan University union members will meet to decide if they will continue to strike the university.

The university’s faculty has been working without a contract, which expired on August 31, 2022.

The union negotiating with Eastern Michigan University did not accept the school’s offer of a 6.2% raise in the first year of a contract and then a 2.5% increase in the following four years.

If union members decide to strike, they can start walking out of the classroom as early as Wednesday. Classes for the remainder of the week are still scheduled to take place.

